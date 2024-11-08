Fantasy Hockey
Cam Talbot News: Facing Maple Leafs

Published on November 8, 2024

Talbot will defend the visiting crease in Toronto on Friday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Alex Lyon was slated to get the start but he battling a lower-body injury that forced the Red Wings to recall Ville Husso on an emergency basis. Talbot has been terrific this season, going 4-1-1 with a 2.45 GAA and a .929 save percentage in seven appearances. He will face the Maple Leafs, who will be missing their top star Auston Matthews with an upper-body injury.

