Cam Talbot News: Fifth straight win

Talbot made 41 saves, including 23 in the third period, in a 5-2 win over the Panthers on Thursday.

The Wings stepped up with a lot of offensive support, and Talbot locked the net. He's on a real roll right now with five consecutive wins, mostly against teams that aren't destined for the postseason. But this game was a statement for Talbot given how good the kitties are. Overall, he's 11-9-2 with a 2.93 GAA and .906 save percentage. Take full advantage of this run.