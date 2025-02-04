Fantasy Hockey
Cam Talbot headshot

Cam Talbot News: Gets starting nod against Kraken

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Talbot will be between the pipes on the road versus Seattle on Tuesday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Talbot is riding a four-game winning streak and has lost just once in his last 10 outings, posting a 9-1-0 record, 2.46 GAA and one shutout. The veteran backstop should continue to see the bulk of the workload moving forward, making him a strong fantasy option moving forward.

Cam Talbot
Detroit Red Wings
