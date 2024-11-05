Cam Talbot News: Getting starting nod Wednesday

Talbot will be between the pipes for Wednesday's road matchup against the Blackhawks, according to Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

Talbot is coming off a 2-1 win against Buffalo on Saturday in which he turned aside 31 of 32 shots. The 37-year-old has been solid through six appearances while splitting time with Alex Lyon -- Talbot has posted a 3-1-1 record, .923 save percentage and 2.73 GAA. The Blackhawks have scored 36 goals through 13 games this season.