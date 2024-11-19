Cam Talbot News: Gives up five goals Monday

Talbot stopped 29 of 34 shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Talbot has dropped three of his last four starts with the Red Wings, but he's posted a save percentage of at least .895 in three of those four appearances, so it's hard to say the losses have been entirely on him. In 11 appearances this season, Talbot has gone 5-3-2 with a 2.67 GAA and a .920 save percentage.