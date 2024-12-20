Cam Talbot News: Gives up four goals in loss

Talbot stopped 29 of 33 shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Talbot made just his third appearance of December after battling a nagging lower-body injury. The 37-year-old goalie didn't look great in this one, which extended his winless run to four outings. Talbot is now 6-7-2 with a 2.78 GAA and a .914 save percentage over 17 appearances this season. Alex Lyon figures to get the nod in Saturday's rematch in Montreal, and if Talbot continues to struggle, he could lose playing time moving forward.