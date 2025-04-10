Fantasy Hockey
Cam Talbot headshot

Cam Talbot News: Guarding cage versus Cats

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Talbot will tend the twine on the road against Florida on Thursday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Talbot will make his seventh consecutive appearance in goal, having gone 3-2-1 with a spectacular 1.78 GAA and .939 save percentage in his previous six contests. With the Wings heading into a back-to-back, fantasy players can likely expect Alex Lyon to get the road start versus the Lightning on Friday.

Cam Talbot
Detroit Red Wings
