Cam Talbot headshot

Cam Talbot News: Hangs on for win Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Talbot made 21 saves in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

The Red Wings blew 3-1 and 4-3 leads on the night, but Talbot made just enough stops to get rewarded when Jonatan Berggren found the back of the net with 36 seconds left in regulation. It was the netminder's first victory since Nov. 27, snapping a winless streak that had seen Talbot go 0-5-0 over six outings with a 4.20 GAA and .861 save percentage. He will likely remain the clear No. 2 behind Alex Lyon without a more sustained run of success.

Cam Talbot
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
