Cam Talbot News: Hung out to dry Monday

Talbot stopped 17 of 20 shots in Monday's 4-0 loss to the Blues, with St. Louis' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The Red Wings looked like they decided to start their holiday break early, and while Talbot wasn't busy, he faced a number of high-danger chances. The veteran netminder has dealt with a lower-body injury in December that's limited him to four outings, and he hasn't been especially sharp when he's been in the crease, going 0-3-0 with a 3.26 GAA and .891 save percentage. Detroit is off until Friday, and Talbot will try to use the time off to regain his focus.