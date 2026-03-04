Cam Talbot News: In goal Wednesday
Talbot will be between the pipes at home against the Golden Knights on Wednesday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Talbot secured the win against Nashville on Monday after stepping in for John Gibson (upper body), stopping 18 of 19 shots on net. The team brought up Sebastian Cossa to serve as the No. 2 versus Vegas on Wednesday, though Gibson hasn't been officially ruled out.
