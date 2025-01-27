Fantasy Hockey
Cam Talbot headshot

Cam Talbot News: In home blue paint Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 27, 2025

Talbot will patrol the home crease Monday versus the Kings, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Talbot recorded his second shutout of the campaign Saturday in a 2-0 win over the Lightning. The veteran netminder is rolling through eight appearances in January with a 7-1-0 record, .906 save percentage and 2.72 GAA. The Kings sit 20th in the NHL with 2.89 goals per game in 2024-25.

Cam Talbot
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
