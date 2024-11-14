Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Cam Talbot headshot

Cam Talbot News: Keeps rolling in OT win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Talbot made 31 saves in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins.

All the scoring in regulation came in the second period, and Talbot shut the door the rest of the way until Simon Edvinsson snapped home the winner in OT. Talbot has allowed three goals or less in six straight starts, going 4-1-1 over that stretch with a 2.00 GAA and .936 save percentage as he solidifies his grip on the top job in the Detroit crease.

Cam Talbot
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now