Cam Talbot headshot

Cam Talbot News: Loses in OT as contract nears end

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 9:22pm

Talbot made 18 saves on 22 shots Monday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Talbot is 12-9-6 with a 3.10 GAA and .886 save percentage in 25 starts (33 appearances) this season. He's 43rd overall in GAA and 45th in save percentage. Talbot's contract expires at the end of the season, and at 38, his options are limited. Detroit's Sebastian Cossa has had a very strong season in Grand Rapids -- he's 26-8-4 with a 2.28 GAA and .917 save percentage, so the Red Wings are far more likely to elevate him than re-sign Talbot. The 2025-26 season was touted as his possible last year prior to Opening Night.

Cam Talbot
Detroit Red Wings
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