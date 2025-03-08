Fantasy Hockey
Cam Talbot headshot

Cam Talbot News: Losing streak reaches three games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Calbot stopped 23 of 28 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

Calbot has been slumping in recent games and has given up at least four goals in three straight outings, going 0-3-0 with a 4.42 GAA and an .831 save percentage over that stretch. The Capitals entered Friday's game as one of the best offenses in the NHL with an average of 3.58 goals per game, so it's not surprising to see Talbot losing yet another start. He'll aim to bounce back in his next start, which could come either Monday at Ottawa or Wednesday at home against Buffalo.

