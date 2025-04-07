Cam Talbot News: Makes 32 saves Sunday

Talbot stopped 32 of 33 shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Panthers.

Talbot was only 40 seconds away from securing a shutout until Anton Lundell beat him late in the third period. The 37-year-old veteran is ending the regular season on a strong note and has won three of his previous four starts while posting excellent numbers -- he's gone 3-0-1 with a 1.74 GAA and a .944 save percentage in that span, stopping 117 of the 124 shots he's faced.