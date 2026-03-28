Cam Talbot headshot

Cam Talbot News: Makes relief appearance Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Talbot stopped all four shots he faced in relief of John Gibson in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.

Talbot's entry into the game sparked the Red Wings, though they weren't able to erase all of the four-goal deficit they faced. The 38-year-old netminder had been sidelined by an undisclosed injury Friday. Talbot figures to see little work as long as the Red Wings are hunting for a playoff spot, as Gibson has taken over as a workhorse in March. For the season, Talbot is at a 12-8-5 record with a 3.01 GAA and an .892 save percentage over 29 appearances. The Red Wings have a back-to-back next weekend, which could offer Talbot a chance to get a start if he doesn't get one before then.

Cam Talbot
Detroit Red Wings
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