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Cam Talbot News: Making first start in a month

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 8:21pm

Talbot will get the start in goal Sunday against the Wild, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Talbot will make his first start since March 3, as John Gibson had gotten 14 straight starts for the Red Wings. With the team on the second leg of a back-to-back, Talbot will snap Gibson's streak Sunday. The 38-year-old Talbot has a 12-8-5 record on the season with a 3.01 GAA and an .892 save percentage. The Wild are also on the second leg of a back-to-back and have scored a combined nine goals over their last two games.

Cam Talbot
Detroit Red Wings
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