Cam Talbot headshot

Cam Talbot News: Needed in relief in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Talbot allowed four goals on 12 shots after replacing John Gibson midway through the second period of Wednesday's 8-1 loss to the Panthers.

Neither goalie fared well in the regular-season finale, as the Red Wings seemed mentally checked out at the end of a massively disappointing campaign. Talbot will be a free agent this spring, and the 38-year-old could have trouble landing a secure No. 2 job given his 3.19 GAA and .883 save percentage over 34 outings in 2025-26.

Cam Talbot
Detroit Red Wings
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