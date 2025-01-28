Cam Talbot News: Notches third straight win

Talbot made 24 saves in Monday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

The 37-year-old netminder allowed two goals in a 2:15 span late in the first period to put Detroit in a 2-0 hole, but Lucas Raymond started the comeback just 35 seconds later and Talbot shut the door the rest of the way. He's won three straight starts, continuing a strong January that has seen Talbot go 8-1-0 in nine outings with a 2.63 GAA and .907 save percentage.