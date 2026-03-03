Cam Talbot News: Picks up win in relief
Talbot picked up the win in Monday's 4-2 victory over the Predators, stopping 18 of the 19 shots he faced after replacing John Gibson (upper body) to begin the second period.
Gibson left after taking a hard shot off the shoulder, but Red Wings coach Todd McLellan indicated after the game that the issue wasn't thought to be serious. It was Talbot's first win in 2026, with his last W coming back on Dec. 28, and he's fallen firmly behind Gibson on the depth chart since then. Over six outings since the beginning of January, Talbot's gone 1-2-2 with a 3.39 GAA and .899 save percentage.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam Talbot See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!9 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week32 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, January 2933 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week39 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam Talbot See More