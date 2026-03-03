Cam Talbot News: Picks up win in relief

Talbot picked up the win in Monday's 4-2 victory over the Predators, stopping 18 of the 19 shots he faced after replacing John Gibson (upper body) to begin the second period.

Gibson left after taking a hard shot off the shoulder, but Red Wings coach Todd McLellan indicated after the game that the issue wasn't thought to be serious. It was Talbot's first win in 2026, with his last W coming back on Dec. 28, and he's fallen firmly behind Gibson on the depth chart since then. Over six outings since the beginning of January, Talbot's gone 1-2-2 with a 3.39 GAA and .899 save percentage.