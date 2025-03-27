Cam Talbot News: Set for backup duties
Talbot (undisclosed) is expected to be the backup goalie behind Alex Lyon in Thursday's home matchup versus Ottawa, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Talbot's return from a one-game absence will result in Sebastian Cossa's return to AHL Grand Rapids. The 37-year-old Talbot has permitted 20 goals on 135 shots during his five-game losing streak. He has a 17-16-3 record with two shutouts, a 3.02 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 38 appearances this campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now