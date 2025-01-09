Cam Talbot News: Set for Friday start

Talbot is slated to be in goal against the Blackhawks at home Friday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Talbot is riding a limited two-game winning streak despite posting a combined 3.53 GAA and .875 save percentage in those outings. With Alex Lyon (upper body) injured, the veteran Talbot could see some extra starts over the Wings' next handful of outings -- though Ville Husso is also an option after being called up from the minors.