Cam Talbot headshot

Cam Talbot News: Set to start versus Flyers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 11, 2024 at 11:29am

Talbot (lower body) is expected to be in the crease on the road against Philadelphia on Thursday, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Talbot returns to the crease following a four-game absence due to his lower-body injury. Since Talbot is good to go, Sebastian Cossa was sent down to AHL Grand Rapids on Wednesday. It's been a tough stretch for Talbot of late, having posted a 1-3-1 record and 3.32 GAA in his last six outings.

