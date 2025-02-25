Fantasy Hockey
Cam Talbot headshot

Cam Talbot News: Settles in after first period

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Talbot stopped 22 of 24 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Talbot's first period looked like a continuation of his overtime loss to the Wild on Saturday, as he allowed two goals in the opening frame. He was able to settle in from there, and the Red Wings supported him by earning a comeback win. This was the first time in four outings that Talbot allowed fewer than three goals -- he is 2-1-1 with 13 goals allowed in that span. For the season, he improved to 17-11-3 with a 2.85 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 33 appearances. The Red Wings' next two games are against the Blue Jackets, with the first coming at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday before the Stadium Series game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.

Cam Talbot
Detroit Red Wings
