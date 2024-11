Talbot turned aside 31 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Sabres.

Alex Tuch beat him on a shorthanded breakaway midway through the first period, but Talbot shut the door the rest of the way. The veteran netminder is settling into a timeshare with Alex Lyon, and through six appearances this season Talbot has a 3-1-1 record with a 2.74 GAA and .923 save percentage.