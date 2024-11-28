Cam Talbot News: Sharp in sixth win

Talbot stopped 24 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Flames.

The veteran goalie nearly came away with his second shutout of the season, but Connor Zary snuck a power-play tally past Talbot through a partial screen with less than three minutes left in the third period. It's Talbot's first win since Nov. 13, and on the season he's 6-4-2 over 13 appearances with a 2.47 GAA and an impressive .923 save percentage that ranks third in the NHL among qualified netminders.