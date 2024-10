Talbot allowed three goals on 34 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime defeat to Edmonton.

Talbot faced another large workload in Sunday's loss, as he's faced at least 34 shots in three of his last four outings. The 37-year-old appears to be in a timeshare with Alex Lyon -- both netminders have made four starts early on in the campaign. Talbot is 2-1-1 with a .913 save percentage and a 3.16 GAA through five appearances.