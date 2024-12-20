Fantasy Hockey
Cam Talbot

Cam Talbot News: Starting against Montreal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Talbot (back) will start Friday's home game against the Canadiens.

Talbot has seen limited work in recent weeks while dealing with a back injury, but he'll return to action Friday after missing the last two games. Over 16 appearances this year, he's posted a 6-6-2 record, 2.69 GAA and .916 save percentage, and he'll have a somewhat favorable matchup Friday since the Canadiens are averaging 2.81 goals per game this year, which is the 10th-worst mark in the league.

Cam Talbot
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
