Cam Talbot News: Starting against Montreal

Talbot (back) will start Friday's home game against the Canadiens.

Talbot has seen limited work in recent weeks while dealing with a back injury, but he'll return to action Friday after missing the last two games. Over 16 appearances this year, he's posted a 6-6-2 record, 2.69 GAA and .916 save percentage, and he'll have a somewhat favorable matchup Friday since the Canadiens are averaging 2.81 goals per game this year, which is the 10th-worst mark in the league.