Cam Talbot headshot

Cam Talbot News: Starting in Montreal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Talbot will defend the road net against Montreal on Tuesday, per Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Talbot is coming off a 32-save performance in Sunday's 2-1 win over Florida. He has won three of his last four outings (3-0-1), stopping 117 of 124 shots. Talbot has a 20-17-4 record with two shutouts, a 2.87 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 43 appearances this season. Montreal ranks 16th in the league with 2.99 goals per game in 2024-25.

