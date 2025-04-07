Cam Talbot News: Starting in Montreal

Talbot will defend the road net against Montreal on Tuesday, per Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Talbot is coming off a 32-save performance in Sunday's 2-1 win over Florida. He has won three of his last four outings (3-0-1), stopping 117 of 124 shots. Talbot has a 20-17-4 record with two shutouts, a 2.87 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 43 appearances this season. Montreal ranks 16th in the league with 2.99 goals per game in 2024-25.