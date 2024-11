Talbot will defend the home crease versus Buffalo on Saturday, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Talbot could get a break as the Sabres play Friday night at home versus the Islanders and could be a tired team. Talbot is 2-1-1 with a 3.16 GAA and a .913 save percentage in five appearances this season. The Sabres are averaging 3.20 goals per game, ahead of Friday's game.