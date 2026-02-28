Cam Talbot headshot

Cam Talbot News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Talbot will be between the road pipes in Carolina on Saturday, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Talbot's last start was Jan. 22, a span of 37 days, though he did come on in relief Jan. 31 versus Colorado. Talbot is 11-7-3 with a 3.00 GAA and an .892 save percentage across 24 appearances this season. The Hurricanes are sixth in NHL scoring, generating 3.41 goals per game.

Cam Talbot
Detroit Red Wings
