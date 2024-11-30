Cam Talbot News: Starting Sunday

Talbot will defend the home crease versus Vancouver on Sunday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Talbot wasn't at his best Friday, giving up five goals on 29 shots in a 5-4 loss to New Jersey. Overall, the 37-year-old netminder is 6-5-2 with one shutout, a 2.67 GAA and a .916 save percentage. Ville Husso will be his backup as Alex Lyon is out of action with an undisclosed injury. Vancouver is averaging 3.23 goals per game this season.