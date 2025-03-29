Cam Talbot News: Steady in win

Talbot stopped 20 of 21 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Bruins.

Talbot ended his personal six-game losing streak, though the Bruins are the worst team he's faced in a while. The 37-year-old had allowed at least four goals in four of those six losses, all of which came in regulation. Talbot is now at a 18-17-3 record with a 2.94 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 40 appearances. He'll likely handle the starting duties as long as Petr Mrazek (head) is sidelined. The Red Wings visit the surging Blues on Tuesday, so no Detroit goalie is a good play in fantasy for that contest.