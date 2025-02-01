Cam Talbot News: Stellar in fourth straight win
Talbot stopped 33 of 34 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flames.
Talbot gave up just a power-play goal by Nazem Kadri in the third period. The 37-year-old Talbot has allowed just five goals over his four-game winning streak, which includes one shutout. For the season, he's at 15-10-2 with a 2.79 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 29 games. Alex Lyon will likely get the crease Sunday versus the Canucks, but Talbot should be back between the pipes in Seattle on Tuesday.
