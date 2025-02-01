Fantasy Hockey
Cam Talbot headshot

Cam Talbot News: Stellar in fourth straight win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

Talbot stopped 33 of 34 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Talbot gave up just a power-play goal by Nazem Kadri in the third period. The 37-year-old Talbot has allowed just five goals over his four-game winning streak, which includes one shutout. For the season, he's at 15-10-2 with a 2.79 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 29 games. Alex Lyon will likely get the crease Sunday versus the Canucks, but Talbot should be back between the pipes in Seattle on Tuesday.

Cam Talbot
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
