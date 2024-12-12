Cam Talbot News: Stellar in return from injury

Talbot (lower body) made 32 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Flyers. He allowed two goals.

It was Talbot's first game back from missing four due to injury. He was pelted with pucks -- he had already faced 29 shots by the end of two periods, and he bailed his team out time after time. Just one got past in the first two frames. The first shot of the third got past Talbot while his team was on a power play, and it pushed the game to 2-0. From that point on, he didn't see many pucks as his teammates upped their attempts, but unfortunately, they couldn't make a comeback in the third. Talbot gives the Wings a chance every time he's in the blue paint, but the team structure keeps him from getting wins. Use him as you did before he got hurt.