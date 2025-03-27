Cam Talbot News: Strong play in relief

Talbot made 21 saves in relief in a 4-3 loss to the Senators on Thursday.

He entered the game at the 1:33 mark of the second period after starter Alex Lyon allowed three goals on 10 shots. Despite his strong play, Talbot got tagged with the loss after yielding a third-period goal to Michael Amadio. He has spent a lot of time on the bench after Petr Mrazek's arrival, but the new guy is out with an undisclosed injury. Talbot and Lyon will likely split starts while Mrazek is out; more information on newcomer's status may be available Friday.