Cam Talbot headshot

Cam Talbot News: Struggles mid-game in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Talbot stopped 15 of 20 shots in goal in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Wild.

Talbot posted a tidy first period before surrendering four goals in Sunday's second period. He would ultimately end up with the loss when Minnesota's Kirill Kaprizov tallied the game-winning goal with less than two minutes remaining in regulation. Overall, Talbot now has a 12-9-5 record, a 3.09 GAA and an .888 save percentage across 31 appearances this season. The 38-year-old netminder hasn't been able to find the win column since March 2 and has struggled to find his groove since returning to the lineup from an undisclosed injury. He is a risky fantasy option for the rest of the fantasy playoffs, but also holds solid upside if the Red Wings are to make a push for a WIld Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Cam Talbot
Detroit Red Wings
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