Cam Talbot News: Suffers loss in overtime

Talbot stopped 35 of 37 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Blues.

Talbot was only 29 seconds away from securing a shutout in a 1-0 win, but Jordan Kyrou's 32nd goal of the season sent the game to overtime, and Cam Fowler's backhand gave the Blues the win. Despite the loss, Talbot had a strong showing between the pipes. He's given up two or fewer goals in each of his last three starts, going 1-1-1 with a 1.50 GAA and a .950 save percentage in that span.