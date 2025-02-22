Cam Talbot News: Surrenders four goals in loss

Talbot stopped 35 of 39 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota on Saturday.

Talbot was under siege in the third period when the Wild outshot Detroit by a 17-5 margin. Minnesota scored twice in the third, and Marco Rossi potted the winner at the 3:35 mark of overtime. Detroit squandered 2-0 and 3-1 leads in Saturday's defeat. The loss drops Talbot's record to 16-11-3 with a 2.88 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 32 appearances.