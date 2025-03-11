Fantasy Hockey
Cam Talbot News: Takes tough loss Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Talbot turned aside 21 shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Senators.

Detroit out-shot Ottawa 49-23 on the night, but Linus Ullmark stood on his head in the other crease while Talbot got beaten twice while his side was shorthanded. While the 37-year-old netminder can't be blamed for Monday's result, Talbot has lost four straight starts, stumbling to a 3.85 GAA and .850 save percentage over that stretch. With the Wings now trying to find playing time for Petr Mrazek in addition to Talbot and Alex Lyon, the situation between the pipes in Detroit looks very murky.

