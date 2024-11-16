Cam Talbot News: Tending twine Saturday
Talbot will defend the road net against LA on Saturday, according to Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.
Talbot will get the second half of Detroit's back-to-back after Alex Lyon played in Friday's 6-4 loss to Anaheim. The 37-year-old Talbot has a 5-2-1 record with one shutout, a 2.34 GAA and a .927 save percentage through nine outings this season. The Kings sit 15th in the league with 3.17 goals per game in 2024-25.
