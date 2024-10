Talbot will protect the home net Sunday against Edmonton, according to Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

Talbot will get the second half of Detroit's back-to-back after Alex Lyon played in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Buffalo. The 37-year-old Talbot has surrendered 10 goals on 115 shots en route to a 2-1-0 record through four appearances this season. Edmonton has generated 18 goals through eight outings in 2024-25.