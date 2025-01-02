Fantasy Hockey
Cam Talbot headshot

Cam Talbot News: Tending twine Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Talbot will be in the opposing crease in Columbus on Thursday, according to Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Talbot has lost five straight starts, dating back to Nov. 29, allowing 21 goals on 151 shots, which included a relief appearance against Vancouver on Dec. 1. Overall, Talbot is 6-9-2 with a 2.98 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 19 outings this season. The Blue Jackets are averaging 3.29 goals per game in 2024-25.

