Cam Talbot News: Tending twine Thursday

Talbot will defend the cage on the road against the Panthers on Thursday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Talbot will look to extend his four-game winning streak during which he recorded a 2.98 GAA and .885 save percentage. After a winless December, the veteran backstop is now undefeated in January. Even with three netminders on the roster, Talbot will likely continue to see the bulk of the workload as long as he maintains his winning ways.