Cam Talbot News: Turns page on home ice

Talbot stopped 27 of 29 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over Montreal.

Talbot bounced back from a disappointing effort the last time out, when he was pulled after two periods and allowing five goals (16 shots) in a loss to the Lightning. He and the Red Wings turned the page on a rough road trip, got off to a dominating start at home and handily beat a hot Canadiens team. Talbot's won six of his last seven starts heading into a redemption match on home ice against Tampa Bay on Saturday.