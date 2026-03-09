Cam Talbot headshot

Cam Talbot News: Upholds shutout in relief outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Talbot saved all 10 shots on goal he saw in Sunday's 3-0 shutout win over New Jersey.

Talbot entered Sunday's contest at the start of the third period when John Gibson (undisclosed) was removed for precautionary reasons. Talbot's effort down the stretch helped the Red Wings post their first combined shutout since the 2019-20 campaign. Across four appearances since the Olympic break, the 38-year-old netminder has an .889 save percentage and a 3.29 GAA, which makes him a serviceable fantasy option in deep leagues if Gibson is set to miss time.

Cam Talbot
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
