Cam Talbot headshot

Cam Talbot News: Yields five goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Talbot gave up five goals on 36 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Talbot still hasn't won in 2026, going 0-2-2 with 16 goals allowed on 150 shots over his last five appearances. The 38-year-old netminder has gotten just eight goals of support in those outings. He's now at an 11-8-4 record with a 3.08 GAA and an .890 save percentage through 25 appearances this season. John Gibson has put forth better results, and as long as he can stay healthy, Talbot will be limited to backup duties.

Cam Talbot
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam Talbot See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam Talbot See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
Yesterday
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
6 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
29 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, January 29
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
30 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
36 days ago