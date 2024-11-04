Cam York Injury: Expected to travel with team

York (upper body) is slated to travel with the Flyers for their upcoming three-game road trip but still may not play, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports Monday.

While it's certainly a step in the right direction for York, the fact that he seems unlikely to be in action during the trip would bring his missed game total up to eight. The 23-year-old blueliner needed all 82 regular-season contests last year to get to the 30-point mark and now seems unlikely to reach that threshold in 2024-25.