Cam York Injury: Full practice participant

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

York (upper body) continues to be a full participant at practice, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports, but remains on injured reserve ahead of Monday's matchup with Colorado.

York will be sidelined for his 12th consecutive contest due to his upper-body injury, having last played Oct. 23 versus Washington. With Emil Andrae (undisclosed) and Jamie Drysdale (upper body) both sidelined as well, the team could certainly benefit from having York back in action. At this point, York may be hard-pressed to reach the 30-point threshold again this year, after needing all 82 games to achieve that mark in 2023-24.

