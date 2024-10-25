Cam York Injury: Status uncertain for Saturday

Head coach John Tortorella said Friday that York's status is uncertain for Saturday's game against the Wild due to an undisclosed injury, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

York didn't practice Friday following Thursday's day off, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available in the first half of a back-to-back Saturday. He got hit into the boards near the end of Wednesday's game against Washington, but the extent of his injury isn't yet known. If York is unavailable Saturday, Erik Johnson could see some time on the ice.